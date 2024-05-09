One805 prepares for upcoming fundraiser to help support first responders in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A nonprofit organization is preparing for an upcoming fundraiser to help support first responders in Santa Barbara County.

On May 19th at the Sunstone Winery, One805 is hosting an afternoon of music, food and touring musicians.

According to the One805 website, all proceeds benefit One805, the only organization supporting all Santa Barbara County First Responders with mental wellness counseling and emergency life saving equipment.

For more information, visit: https://one805.org/events/one805live-sunstone-2024/.