One805 prepares for upcoming fundraiser to help support first responders in Santa Barbara County

ONE805
By
today at 7:31 pm
Published 7:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A nonprofit organization is preparing for an upcoming fundraiser to help support first responders in Santa Barbara County.

On May 19th at the Sunstone Winery, One805 is hosting an afternoon of music, food and touring musicians.

According to the One805 website, all proceeds benefit One805, the only organization supporting all Santa Barbara County First Responders with mental wellness counseling and emergency life saving equipment.

For more information, visit: https://one805.org/events/one805live-sunstone-2024/.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

