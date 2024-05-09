New York appeals court rules ethics watchdog that pursued Cuomo was created unconstitutionally

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York appeals court has ruled that a state commission tasked with investigating ethical violations was created unconstitutionally, a ruling that could strip the watchdog agency of its enforcement powers. The Thursday ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is fighting an attempt by the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government to force him to forfeit $5 million he got for writing a book about his administration’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo has argued the commission lacks authority under the state constitution to prosecute him. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court upheld a lower court in ruling in favor of Cuomo.

