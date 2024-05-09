Ex-Ohio vice detective gets 11-year sentence for crimes related to kidnapping sex workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio vice detective who pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to kidnapping sex worker victims under the guise of arresting them has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Andrew Mitchell will receive credit for the roughly five years he has been in custody since his arrest in April 2019 under the sentence imposed Thursday. The 60-year-old Sunbury resident had pleaded guilty in December to two counts of depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under color of law and one count of obstructing justice. Mitchell worked for more than 30 years with the Columbus Division of Police and was assigned to the vice unit for the final two years of his employment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.