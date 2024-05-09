Despite numbers showing a healthy economy overall, lower-income spenders are showing the strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Cracks are showing in one of the main pillars keeping the economy out of a recession: resilient spending by U.S. households. Consumer goods giants from PepsiCo to Kraft Heinz have been describing recently how the combination of high inflation and higher interest rates is hurting their lower-income customers. Overall spending by U.S. consumers remains healthy, but weakness at the bottom end of the income spectrum could be a warning signal of more pressure to come. Much of the commentary recently has come from big food and drink companies. Upcoming reports from Walmart, Dollar General and other retailers will offer more details.

