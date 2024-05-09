Country star Cindy Walker posthumously inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country star Cindy Walker was posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Walker, who wrote countless hits across her six-decade career, was celebrated for her immediate, unpretentious songwriting style. The hall announced the honor Thursday. Walker wrote songs performed by some of the biggest names in country music and beyond, including Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, B.B. King, Cher, and Glen Campbell. She died in 2006 at 87. That same year, Willie Nelson released a tribute album of covers called “You Don’t Know Me: The Songs of Cindy Walker.” The song “You Don’t Know Me” has been recorded by Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Van Morrison, Eddy Arnold, Kenny Rogers and Emmylou Harris.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.