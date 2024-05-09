Colorado woman tried to steal a pickup, but couldn’t handle the stick shift, police said
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say a stick shift thwarted a Colorado woman who tried to steal a pickup truck — shortly after she was released from jail on a car-theft charge. Police in Boulder say the woman was released from jail on May 3 after allegedly stealing a car the day before. She walked about a half mile before spotting a pickup truck with the keys inside. Police said she started the truck, but apparently realized she couldn’t drive it, so she walked away, leaving the truck to roll into a fire hydrant. The truck was returned to its owner, and the woman now has a court date on four more charges.