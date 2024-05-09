Argentina labor unions’ 24-hour strike against President Milei paralyzes daily life

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s biggest trade unions have mounted one of their fiercest challenges to the libertarian government of President Javier Milei. The powerful unions called a mass general strike on Thursday that disrupted key subway and bus lines and led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The 24-hour strike against Milei’s contentious austerity measures threatens to bring the nation of 46 million to a standstill as banks and state agencies closed in protest. Trash collectors and street sweepers walked off the job — as did health workers, except for those in emergency rooms. The government downplayed the disruption as a cynical ploy by its left-wing political opponents.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.