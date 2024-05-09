Skip to Content
A Ukrainian gymnast carried the Paris Olympic torch with an EU team, in a sign of support

By SYLVIE CORBET and TOM NOUVIAN
Associated Press

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A Ukrainian gymnast has led a group of European athletes carrying the torch for the Paris Olympics through Marseille, a gesture of European unity and solidarity with her country amid its war with Russia. Mariia Vysochanska was part of a collective that included athletes from each of the 27 EU countries to mark Europe Day. France invited her as a gesture of support to Ukrainian athletes who are struggling to prepare for the Olympics. Vysochanska’s participation also highlights Ukraine’s push to join the European Union.

