1 lawmaker stops South Carolina health care consolidation bill that had overwhelming support

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would have consolidated six South Carolina heath care agencies and was overwhelmingly passed by both chambers of the General Assembly has died in a procedural move by a member angry he was mocked by his colleagues. Republican Rep. Josiah Magnuson has been against the bill from the start. He said it would have created a health care czar. He objected when the speaker asked for unanimous support Thursday. The bill died minutes before the 2024 session ended. Magnuson says he was offended that one colleague had a puppet with bright red hair wearing a tin hat. Magnuson has red hair.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.