What is a tornado emergency and how is it different from a warning or a watch?

DETROIT (AP) — Tornado emergencies have been called in Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa and more states over the past few weeks during recent periods of severe weather. Tornado emergencies differ from tornado watches and warnings. According to the National Weather Service, emergencies are far rarer and are issued when there’s an imminent or ongoing severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage. Watches suggest tornadoes are possible and that people in the area should be prepared. Warnings mean a weather radar indicates a tornado is coming, or it’s been seen already, and people in the area need to act.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.