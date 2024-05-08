Undercover operation nets arrests as New Mexico’s top prosecutor blames Meta for online predators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor has announced charges against three men who are accused of using Meta’s social media platforms to target and solicit sex with underage children. The arrests made public Wednesday are the result of a monthslong undercover operation in which the suspects connected with decoy accounts that were set up by the state Department of Justice. The arrests come as New Mexico pursues a civil lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging that Meta isn’t doing enough to protect children. The company has disputed the claims and said Wednesday that determined criminals have evolved their tactics across platforms to try and evade protections.

