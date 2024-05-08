Thailand’s prime minister wants to outlaw cannabis, 2 years after it was decriminalized

BANGKOK (AP) — The prime minister of Thailand says he wants to outlaw the cannabis over concerns the lack of regulation had made it available to children and increased crimes. Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis two years ago. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday that he asked the Health Ministry to amend its list of narcotics to again include cannabis, and issue new rules to allow its use for medical purposes only. Srettha also ordered local authorities to suppress criminal activities linked to the illegal drug trade and demanded to see progress within 90 days.

