Spanish prosecutors recommend 2nd investigation into Shakira’s taxes be thrown out

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have recommended that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira. The Colombian singer is under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She has denied wrongdoing. State prosecutor initially brought the allegations forward. But they are now saying “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime. In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.6 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

