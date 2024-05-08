Republican Congressmen introduce bill that would protect NCAA and conferences from legal attacks
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
Two Republican Congressmen have introduced a bill that would provide the NCAA, college conferences and member schools federal protection from legal challenges that undercut their ability to govern college sports. The Protect The Ball Act is sponsored by Representatives Russell Fry of South Carolina and Barry Moore of Alabama. The bill is intended to provide legal safe harbor for the entities that run college sport, which has been under siege from antitrust lawsuits. Fry and Moore are members of the House Judiciary Committee. The NCAA and power conferences are considering a settlement in an antitrust case that could cost billions in damages.