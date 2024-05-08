Nemo, among the favorites at Eurovision, is finding acceptance onstage and off

LONDON (AP) — No matter whether Nemo wins the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend — which would make them the first nonbinary contestant to take home the crystal microphone — the Swiss singer is already a success. Representing Switzerland with a track called “The Code,” Nemo says there is now more understanding and awareness in Switzerland about being nonbinary and what it means. Nemo’s powerhouse number “The Code” is about struggling to find their place and discovering it “somewhere between the zeroes and ones” of a binary system. It’s one of the favorites to win Eurovision, with the finale happening Saturday in Malmö, Sweden.

