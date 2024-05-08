Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

ATLANTA (AP) — A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will not take place this year. Posts Wednesday on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is going on hiatus this year. The posts did not explain why. An email to the festival’s producer, Live Nation, was not immediately returned. The festival has featured big artists over the years, including Pearl Jam and Coldplay. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish and Guns N’ Roses.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.