Michigan former clerk and attorney charged after alleged unauthorized access to 2020 voter data

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general has announced charges against a former small-town clerk and an attorney who had supported attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges late Wednesday. Nessel alleges former clerk Stephanie Scott and attorney Stephanie Lambert allowed unauthorized access to a computer and its voter data in a search of fraud. Scott and Lambert were charged with multiple felonies. The charges are the latest to be brought against people in multiple states who had been entrusted to ensure the security of election systems but instead allowed others to breach them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.