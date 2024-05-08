Jokic wins NBA’s MVP award, his 3rd in 4 seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic round out top 3

Nikola Jokic did it all again. And the NBA MVP trophy is his again. The Denver Nuggets star from Serbia was announced Wednesday night as the league’s Most Valuable Player. It’s his third time winning the award in the past four seasons, a feat that just six other players in NBA history have accomplished. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Others averaged more in each category, but he was the only player to rank in the NBA’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season.

