Haley won 1 in 5 Indiana Republican voters in the presidential primary. She left the race in March

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been two months since Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican race, but the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor is ringing up significant support in state primaries. In Indiana, she grabbed more than 21% of the votes on Tuesday. It’s a sign of persistent discontent among party voters with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the White House. Haley’s support was largest in Indiana’s urban and suburban counties. President Joe Biden’s campaign attributes Haley’s Indiana performance to Trump’s trouble in suburbs and cites similar primary numbers in swing states such as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

