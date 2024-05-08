Former Memphis officer hit with federal charges in on-duty kidnapping, killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Memphis police officer has been charged with federal civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a man while the officer was on duty. The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Wednesday that 32-year-old Patric J. Ferguson also was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and destroying evidence in the January 2021 killing. Another man who is not an officer, Joshua M. Rogers, was indicted on charges of conspiring to cover up the shooting and destroying evidence. Both men also face similar charges in state court. Ferguson’s lawyer said the federal indictment was expected. Rogers’ lawyer in state court did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

