With used car prices dropping, it’s crucial to know the best way to maximize your return when you part ways with your current car. We’ll show you the pros and cons of trading in your old car as well as selling it privately. And we’ll explore some surprising insights about how to qualify for a substantial tax break when upgrading your car.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.