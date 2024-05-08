Australia and Tuvalu strike new security deal that eases the tiny nation’s sovereignty concerns

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has struck a new security deal with Tuvalu after critics complained that a previous pact created an Australian veto power over any other agreement the tiny South Pacific island nation pursued with a third country, such as China. Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong committed to a new memorandum of understanding on Thursday that addresses sovereignty concerns. Teo’s predecessor struck a landmark treaty agreement in November last year that offered Tuvaluans resettlement in Australia to escape rising seas. The treaty also gave Australia a veto power over any security or defense-related agreement Tuvalu wants to make with any other country, including China.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.