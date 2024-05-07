Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara to reveal grant recipients at Lobero Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Women's Fund is getting ready to reveal this year's grant recipients on Tuesday.

Now in its 20th year, the organization is about to grant $1.125 million to local agencies.

Leaders of the organization described choosing the grant recipients as a meticulous process, involving an all-volunteer research committee.

The results of this year's grants will be announced during the Celebration of Grants.

The Celebration of Grants will be held at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m.