The Olympic torch is being welcomed in French port city of Marseille with fanfare and high security

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Paris Games organizers are promising “fantastic” celebrations to welcome the Olympic torch in the southern city of Marseille. The arrival Wednesday of a majestic ship carrying the flame from Greece is expected to draw a huge crowd around Marseille’s Old Port, which is under high security. The flame was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. It left Athens aboard a three-mast ship named Belem and spent 12 days at sea. Marseille’s mayor said the city is proud and all efforts were made to ensure security. Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou will be the first carrier of the flame in France.

