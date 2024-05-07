Scenes from Israel and Gaza reflect dashed hopes as imminent cease-fire seems unlikely

JERUSALEM (AP) — An announcement by Hamas that it had accepted a cease-fire proposal sent people in the streets of Rafah into temporary jubilation. Palestinian evacuees in the jam-packed town felt late Monday their first glimmer of hope the war could end. For families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, the announcement raised the possibility that they might soon see their loved ones. But the fervor was short-lived. A few hours after Hamas’ announcement, Israel rejected the proposal, which was different from one the two sides had been discussing for days. By Tuesday morning, Israeli tanks had rolled into Rafah, cementing the dashed hopes of Israelis and Palestinians.

By JULIA FRANKEL and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

