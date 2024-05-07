PGA Championship invites 7 LIV players to get top 100 in the world

The PGA Championship field next week at Valhalla includes everyone from the top 100 in the world. The list officially has Tiger Woods. And seven invitations have gone out to LIV Golf players. The PGA Championship tries to get the top 100 in the world to maintain its reputation as having the strongest field. Patrick Reed is No. 92 and he extends his streak of playing in every major since the 2014 Masters. Two spots are being held for winners of two PGA Tour events if they’re not already eligible. The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, for the fourth time on May 16-19.

