Katy Perry and Rihanna didn’t attend the Met Gala. But AI-generated images still fooled fans
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — No, Katy Perry and Rihanna didn’t attend the Met Gala this year. But that didn’t stop AI-generated images from tricking some fans into thinking the stars made appearances on the steps of fashion’s biggest night. Deepfake images depicting a handful of big names at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser quickly spread online. Some eagle-eyed social media users spotted discrepancies — and platforms themselves, such as X’s Community Notes, soon noted that the images were likely created using artificial intelligence. This is far from the first time we’ve seen generative AI used to create phony content, but experts note that each instance underlines growing concerns around the misuse of this technology