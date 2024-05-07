Skip to Content
Has Israel followed the law in its war in Gaza? The US is due to render a first-of-its-kind verdict

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is due to deliver a first-of-its-kind formal verdict on whether Israel’s conduct of its war in Gaza complies with international and U.S. laws. The decision is due from the administration on Wednesday. However, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has said that deadline may slip. The formal assessment of whether Israel has used U.S. weapons and other military assistance lawfully is mandated under a directive issued by President Joe Biden in February. The White House agreed to the review under pressure from Democratic lawmakers. A growing number of those Democrats, and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, have demanded the U.S. start conditioning military aid to Israel in light of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

