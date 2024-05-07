Skip to Content
News

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to launch first Annual Orange Ball in Goleta

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 9:29 am
Published 9:40 am

GOLETA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is getting ready to launch its first Annual Orange Ball in Goleta.

The evening will feature a culinary experience curated by James Beard Award Winners Nancy Silverton and Sherry Yard.

The ball will include live music, fine dining, specialty cocktails and community awards.

Organizers of the ball hope this fundraiser will bring the community together while also raising funds for the food bank's local food distribution programs.

The Orange Ball will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 6:00 -9:00 p.m., at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in Goleta.

Table sponsorship and corporate sponsorship opportunities are now available.

For more information, visit: https://foodbanksbc.org/the-orange-ball/.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content