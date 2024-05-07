Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to launch first Annual Orange Ball in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is getting ready to launch its first Annual Orange Ball in Goleta.

The evening will feature a culinary experience curated by James Beard Award Winners Nancy Silverton and Sherry Yard.

The ball will include live music, fine dining, specialty cocktails and community awards.

Organizers of the ball hope this fundraiser will bring the community together while also raising funds for the food bank's local food distribution programs.

The Orange Ball will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 6:00 -9:00 p.m., at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in Goleta.

Table sponsorship and corporate sponsorship opportunities are now available.

For more information, visit: https://foodbanksbc.org/the-orange-ball/.