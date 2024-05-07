Colorado supermarket shooter was sane at the time of the attack, state experts say

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — State experts have found the man charged with shooting and killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 had untreated mental illness but was legally sane at the time of the attack. The results of the sanity evaluation of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa done at the state mental hospital are not public but were discussed Tuesday during a court hearing. The defense will now be allowed to have an expert of their choosing do another sanity evaluation. The judge agreed to delay the trial about until September to give them time to do that.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.