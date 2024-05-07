Biden hosts Romanian leader at the White House to celebrate NATO partnership

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hosted Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, at the White House. The two leaders on Tuesday celebrated their joint cooperation on issues including international security, the economy and continued support for Ukraine. The meeting in the Oval Office was meant to mark Romania’s two decades as a NATO member, the White House says. Biden said NATO was stronger because Romania was in it and he noted that Romanian and American troops have fought and trained alongside one another and praised Romania for having “stepped up” to assist Ukraine in fending off Russia’s invasion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.