Belarus launches nuclear drills a day after Russia announces them amid tensions with West

Belarus has launched drills involving missiles and warplanes capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons. Close ally Russia has deployed the nuclear weapons there amid tensions with the West over Ukraine. The Belarusian maneuvers began a day after Russia announced plans to hold similar drills. Moscow cast the drills as a response to statements by Western officials signaling possibly deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine. Belarus borders Ukraine as well as NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Moscow has emphasized that the tactical nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus remain under Russian military control.

