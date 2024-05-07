AHA welcomes teens to sign up for upcoming summer programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The nonprofit organization called AHA! in Santa Barbara is getting ready for its series of summer programs for teens.

The organization focuses on helping "teenagers, educators, and parents with social and emotional intelligence to dismantle apathy, prevent despair, and interrupt hate-based behavior."

Its summer programs including activities for junior high and high school students.

Some of the activities planned this summer include going to the beach, arts and crafts and other creative opportunities.

While summer is still several weeks away, organizers of the nonprofit encourage teens to sign up soon, as space is limited.

For more information on AHA! summer programs, visit: https://ahasb.org/enrollment-2/.