Woman in Minnesota accused in the deaths of 2 children

BLACKDUCK, Minn. (AP) — A woman in Minnesota has been accused of killing two children, setting a house on fire and leaving with another child. Jennifer Marie Stately has been indicted on premeditated murder, arson and other counts. Her attorney says there is a “firm basis” for a not guilty plea, but didn’t elaborate. Authorities did not name the victims but the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that they were Stately’s children, ages 6 and 5. The indictment announced Monday says Stately attacked the children with a knife on March 15, then left with a third child. The Star Tribune says the third child was her 3-year-old son.

