Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting on Delaware college campus are not students, police say

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects arrested in a fatal shooting on the Delaware State University campus are not students at the school. Dover police said Monday that 20-year-old Destry Jones and 18-year-old Damien Hinson, both of Dover, were arrested Thursday. They are suspects in the killing of 18-year-old Camay Mitchell De Silva of Wilmington. She was shot in the head April 21 outside a residence hall. Investigators do not believe she was the intended target. Jones was arrested at an apartment in Brooklyn, New York and Hinson was arrested in a Dover shopping center parking lot. Both are facing murder, attempted murder and gun charges.

