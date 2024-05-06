Russia defends veto of UN resolution to prohibit nukes in outer space, urges vote to ban all weapons

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has defended its veto of a U.N. resolution calling on all nations to prevent a nuclear arms race in outer space. Moscow is challenging the U.S., Japan and their Western allies to support Russia’s rival resolution calling for a ban on all weapons in space “for all time.” Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Monday accused the West of planning for the military exploration of outer space, including the deployment of weapons. The U.S. deputy ambassador countered by telling the U.N. General Assembly that “Russia currently has several conventional anti-satellite weapons already in orbit.” A U.N. spokesman warned that the “current nuclear risks are at an alarmingly high level.”

