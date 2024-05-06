Money isn’t enough to smooth the path for Republican candidates hoping to retake the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are returning to a strategy they hope could neutralize their Democratic rivals’ financial edge: Find rich people to run. But wealthy candidates running in Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin present a fresh set of challenges. One is hoping to recoup his own money before collecting resources for the fall race with well-funded Democrats. Others face questions about their past or where they live and spend most of their time. In each case, the relative unknown GOP contender is in a state critical to the party’s chances to reclaim a Senate majority and is challenging a well-established, robust fundraiser seeking a third or fourth term in the closely divided Senate.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

