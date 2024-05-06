Man confesses to killing hospitalized wife because he couldn’t afford to care for her, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Court records say a Kansas City-area man who’s charged with killing his hospitalized wife told police he couldn’t take care of her or afford her medical bills. Ronnie Wiggs made his first appearance Monday on a second-degree murder charge and was referred to the public defender’s office. A hearing was set for Thursday to review his $250,000 bond. His wife was getting a new port for her dialysis when staff at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence called a “code blue” Friday because she was unresponsive. Staff managed to get her pulse back, but they determined she was brain dead. She died Saturday.

