Lured by historic Rolling Stones performance, half-a-million fans attend New Orleans Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An extra day and the lure of an appearance by the Rolling Stones pushed attendance at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to a half a million people. That was the second highest attendance in the festival’s history — just behind the 600,000 attendees in 2001. Organizers said Monday that the Stones’ sold out appearance was highly anticipated and greatly received by fans. Festival producer Quint Davis said those getting to watch the Stones perform with New Orleans’ Queen of Soul Irma Thomas and Zydeco star Dwayne Dopsie witnessed how the festival demonstrates the connection of culture and music.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.