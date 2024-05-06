Husband of Florida woman missing in Spain is charged with her disappearance
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested a Florida man in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife in Spain three months ago. David Knezevich appeared in Miami federal court Monday on charges that he is involved in the Feb. 2 kidnapping of his wife Ana from the Madrid apartment where she had been staying since their separation last year. David Knezevich lives in Fort Lauderdale and is Serbian. His wife is a naturalized American from Colombia. She vanished after a man wearing a motorcycle helmet disabled her apartment’s security cameras by spray-painting the lenses. Her friends then received text messages saying she had run off with a man. They believe those were faked.