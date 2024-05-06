How a beach trip in Mexico’s Baja California turned deadly for surfers from Australia and the US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Australians and an American were doing what they loved on the stunning, largely isolated stretch of Baja California’s Pacific coast. Their last images on social media showed them gazing at the waves, contemplating the breaks. What happened to end their lives may have been as random as a passing pickup truck full of people with ill intent. The surfers were shot in the head, their bodies dumped in a covered well miles away. An attempt by prosecutors to reconstruct the scene shows that what unfolded was the stuff of nightmares.

