GOP secretary of state who spoke out against election denialism wins JFK Profile in Courage Award

Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state, Michael Adams, has been chosen to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award this year. Adams worked across party lines to expand early voting in the Bluegrass State and has spoken out against election denialism. Adams was at the forefront of a bipartisan effort with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear that led to the enactment of 2021 legislation allowing for three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including on a Saturday — before Election Day. Adams hailed it as Kentucky’s most significant election law update in more than a century.

