Federal appeals court upholds ruling that Zion Williamson’s 2019 contract with an agent was void

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a 2021 ruling that NBA star Zion Williamson’s contract with a marketing agent was void because the agent was not licensed in North Carolina when the two entered an agreement in 2019. Gina Ford had sought $100 million from Williamson, claiming the former Duke star breached their contract. A federal judge in North Carolina found Ford was not a licensed agent in that state at the time she came to an agreement with Williamson. That shielded Williamson from any penalties associated with breaking the contract. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

