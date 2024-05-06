Congressman partly backtracks his praise of a campus conflict that included racist gestures

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican congressman is partially backtracking on his praise for a campus conflict that included a man making monkey noises and gestures at a Black student who was protesting the Israel-Hamas war. Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia said Monday that the man at the University of Mississippi could face punishment and should ask forgiveness. A national fraternity says it has removed one of its members for “racist actions” as a large group of students heckled a smaller group that was protesting the Israel-Hamas war. The fraternity, Phi Delta Theta did not name the student, nor did it specify whether he was the one who made the monkey noises and gestures.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.