Chad holds presidential election after years of military rule

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Voters in Chad have headed to the polls on Monday to cast their ballot in a long delayed presidential election that is set to end three years of military rule under interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno. Deby Itno seized power after his father, who ran the country for more than three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people has not had a free-and-fair transfer of power since it became independent in 1960 after decades of French colonial rule. Chad is seen by the U.S. and France as one of the last remaining stable allies in the Sahel region following military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.