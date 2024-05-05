Israeli strike kills 4 civilians in southern Lebanon, state media says

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese state media and the town’s municipality report that an Israeli airstrike in the town of Mays al Jabal in south Lebanon has killed four civilians and wounded several others. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Sunday that the strike took place “while a number of the town’s residents were inspecting their homes and shops and the damage they sustained” in previous strikes. Those attacks came over seven months of near-daily clashes between the Hezbollah militant group and Israeli forces against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hezbollah ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said its jet targeted military infrastructure in the southern Lebanese town belonging to Hezbollah.

