An AP photographer dazzles with a drone’s view of colorful fields. Don’t miss the red car

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Michael Probst has been working as a photographer and editor in Germany for over 40 years. He’s covered everything from the fall of the Berlin Wall to Olympics and soccer World Cups, but one of his favorite things to do is make feature photos, the off-the-news assignments that tell their own story. Here’s what he had to say about creating this extraordinary feature image.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.