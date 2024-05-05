2 women found dead and 5-year-old girl critically injured in New Mexico park, police say

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two women were found dead and a 5-year-old girl critically injured at a park near Clovis, New Mexico. Meanwhile, police said Sunday they are searching for an abducted 10-month-old girl, who is the daughter of one of the victims. No suspect has been identified yet in the case. Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico. New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert late Friday for the infant. They say Cisneros was the mother of both children and the fathers of the girls are cooperating with investigators.

