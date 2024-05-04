They study next to one of Africa’s largest trash dumps. They’re planting bamboo to try to cope

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Students at a school next to Kenya’s largest dumpsite are on a mission to try to purify the air with bamboo. They have planted more than 100 seedlings along the wall that separates the school from the trash dump that was declared full 23 years ago. Hundreds of trucks still drive in daily to heap more trash. An expert with the United Nations Environment Program based in Nairobi acknowledges the use of bamboo as a kind of filter for polluted air. The students are also planting thousands of trees with the help of donations.

