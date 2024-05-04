Early results from London suggest Labour’s Sadiq Khan will secure a record third term as mayor

LONDON (AP) — Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party’s mayor of London, appears to be romping to victory as results from the capital pour in. Results from 6 of the 14 districts show Khan, chasing a record third straight term at City Hall, around 20 percentage points ahead of his main challenger, the Conservative Party’s Susan Hall. There had been speculation that the result would be closer than previously thought, but Khan’s lead so far looks is showing a swing from Conservative to Labour. If confirmed later Saturday, it will be another positive sign for Labour from Thursday’s array of local elections that if repeated in a looming national vote will see the party oust the Conservatives for the first time since 2010.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.